First Look: Google Reveals Teaser of Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google has finally confirmed the existence of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold by releasing a teaser of the highly anticipated smartphone. This confirmation comes ahead of Google’s event which will take place on August 13. The event is expected to unveil several new products, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google revealed the Pixel 9 Pro in a teaser and confirmed its launch on August 13. After unveiling the Pixel 9 Pro, the company also released a Gemini-linked teaser video showcasing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, as you can see below:

The video starts with Google asking Gemini to write a breakup letter to an old smartphone. “Write me a breakup letter. Say I have found something that feels magical. Then it’s unfolding in new ways. Oh, and have it start, “Dear Old Phone.” The video reveals double-stacked lenses for the rear camera setup, the outside screen, and the hinge, providing a clear view of the design and features of Google’s next foldable Android phone.

Both the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be launched worldwide on August 14.

Stay tuned with us for further updates on the Pixel 9 lineup, including specs, price, and PTA tax in Pakistan.

