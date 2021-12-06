First Look of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Family is Unimpressive

Android Tablets are about to receive Android 12L in a few months which will further make them more buyable in the markets. Keeping in view this, the Korean tech giant Samsung is all ready to launch a set of three tablets from the same family named Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra. This is evident from the leaked images of the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

The leaked images surfacing on the internet are posted by leaker @evleaks who posted three images showing the design of each device from the front only. Galaxy Tab S8 is a regular tablet whereas Tab S8+ is bigger and we can easily assume that Tab S8 Ultra will be the biggest.

Here’s the First Look of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Family

Since we have received images from the front only, we cannot come up with tons of features associated with them. However, we can see bezels on each tablet with the Tab S8 and S8+ having reasonably sized bezels which can give a good grip but Tab S8 Ultra thins out the bezels. Due to this, there is no room for the camera which means the device is going to include both to accommodate the front-facing cameras. We can also make another assumption i.e; the device might include an under-display camera but it is just an assumption.

One of the devices from the images received shows a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which means that other models will have an elongated power button that would be in line with that type of sensor in the image below.

While Samsung might have tried to come up with great devices, there is nothing special in these tablets and even better tabs from other brands are available in the market. THe company has failed to capture the market and is trying to make tabs the same as their mobile devices.

The devices are going to be launched new year.

