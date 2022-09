Blankos Block Party is also another NFT-centric media that is powered by the blockchain and Web3. The all-new game has received a welcome reception from Epic Games and it hopes to still prove itself to the gamers who are against it. The game is quite similar to a more polished version of Roblox with NFTs plastered all over it.

Taking a look at Epic Game’s website, it reads:

“Take pride in ownership” with the subtext “Good times, good vibes – you make the rules”.

So, it seems like the game is more geared toward people who really want to collect NFTs or sell them. This collect-and-sell aspect of the game makes it unique with the world’s talented artists, designers, and creators for limited releases found only here. The game is looking to prove itself as a legitimate NFT game as they’ve collaborated with deadmau5. The NFT game also allows you to make your own party games for people to enjoy just like Roblox.

NFTs seem a very touchy subject for gamers online as some of them adamantly refuse to support or play games from developers who are even remotely considering using them. In addition to that, Steam has already made a move against NFTs and removed games that use NFT, Crypto, and Blockchain from their platform. On the other hand, Epic Games released a statement that they welcome NFT games and Blockchain games on their platform.

