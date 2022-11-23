First official introduction video of X90 Pro+ and vivo X90 Pro

vivo has launched three phones today. Named X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+, all the devices were rumored to have some great features. Especially, X90 Pro+, the flagship device is going to have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The company looks quite confident with vivo X9 Pro+ and calls its camera the “King of One Inch sensors”. While you might be thinking, it is not the first device to come with Sony’s IMX989 imager but the company has brought several enhancements making it special. Right now, the company has come up with an introduction video for X90 Pro+ and X90 Pro giving us an overview of how the device will look like.

vivo has put a lot of emphasis on big cameras when it comes to these devices since the camera is touted to be the king of one-inch sensors. The company has released an official video, giving us a glimpse of X90 Pro and X90 Pro+.

Introduction video of X90 Pro+ and vivo X90 Pro

Sadly, the information is in Chinese language but we can still extract important information. You might be thinking why the company has not released a promo video in English. This is because, for now, the X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+ are only going to launch for the Chinese market.

Features and Specifications:

Lens:

Features a high-quality glass element with an Abbe number of 81.6

The device is coated with the Zeiss T* formulation that reduces glare and ghosting.

Wide aperture lens, f/1.75 which lets in more light.

Sensor:

The device has a large 1” IMX989 sensor

The camera has a 77% larger photosensitive area

Individual 1.6µm sensors, combined in groups of four to achieve a 3.2µm effective pixel size.

Cameras:

X90 Pro+ has two telephoto cameras

One is a 90mm periscope lens with 64MP sensor. This sensor has 3.5x optical zoom and maxes out at 100x digital zoom.

There is a bright 50mm portrait lens with a 50MP sensor behind it (IMX758).

All these cameras have OIS.

The device is powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, having 12 GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of the new UFS 4.0 storage.

No doubt, these features of vivo X90 pro+ are quite amazing but the fact that the device will initially launch in China only is not something good. However, if we consider the past traits of vivo, we can assume that in a couple of months, these devices will also launch for international markets. So, soon we will also be hearing about a one-inch sensor in English. For now, all we can do is enjoy the shots shared in the above video.

