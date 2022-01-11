Apple is in the process to bring its iPad with an OLED display provided by Samsung in 2024. For that reason, Samsung is developing the necessary equipment to create the OLED panels that Apple wants for its iPads. However, Apple will need to make a big order to make the project financially viable.

First OLED iPad with Samsung Display Panel to Launch in 2024

According to a report from The Elec, Apple and Samsung were working together to create a 10.86-inch OLED panel in 2021. But unfortunately, the display was halted in the third quarter. Apple asked for panels with a “two stack tandem structure,” but the project was too expensive for Samsung. Samsung was also not able to manufacture enough of the panels at the right price.

For the second collaboration, if Apple places a “large enough order,” Samsung will be able to finalize its spending plans during the second quarter of 2022. The equipment is expected to be delivered in 2023 for Samsung to manufacture displays destined for a 2024 OLED ‌iPad‌.

The launch of a 2024 OLED ‌iPad‌ may depend on whether Apple decides to order a substantial number of OLED display panels from Samsung, but Apple could also opt to go with panels from another display provider.

Currently, Apple uses OLED displays for the iPhone and the Apple Watch. However, Macs and iPads are limited to LCD and mini-LED. There have been continuous rumours about Apple’s interest in OLED panels for Macs and iPads. But hopefully, in the near future, we will be able to get OLED panels for iPads and Macs as well.

