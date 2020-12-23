First OnePlus Smartwatch set to arrive in 2021

The company will eventually be introducing a Oneplus smartwatch in 2021, CEO Pete Lau revealed on Twitter, indicating the first step into wearable technology for the mobile business. There’s not too many specifications yet on the forthcoming unit, like what smartwatch OS will run, a price, or even a definite release date.

“Many of you expected a watch, and as you may have learned over the weekend, we’re making a one, to be unveiled soon next year. The dream do come true,” Lau said.

The idea of releasing a wearable is not unique, but a few years earlier, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei posted illustrations of a round smartwatch design; at the point, the company agreed to concentrate on smartphone development and stopped its intention to launch any non-phone projects.

The launch of the OnePlus smartwatch in 2021, the company’s first also comes hot on the trail as the OPPO introduced its first ever smartwatch earlier this year. OnePlus has begun to expand its production beyond phones in recent times, though: in addition to the high-end mobile lineup in previous years, the company is also manufacturing a range of headphones, a budget line of Nord phones, and even smart TV.