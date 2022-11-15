We already know that OnePlus is planning to enter the tablet market by introducing its first tablet. The previous reports were claiming that the company could introduce the tablet by the end of this year. But unfortunately, the launch is delayed till next year. Some latest reports have claimed that the first OnePlus tablet with 5G capability will introduce in 2023. Not only this but this could be a rival to Apple iPad.

First OnePlus Tablet 5G to Launch in 2023 to Take on iPad

The new tablet could be called the “OnePlus Tab” and has appeared in a number of renders. A previous report claimed that a OnePlus device named “OnePlus Reeves” had entered its testing phase in India. This device is believed to be the OnePlus Pad. Moreover, the device was said to cost 2,999 Chinese yuan (roughly $424).

Some other reports have also revealed the specs of the upcoming tablet. The tablet will have a 12.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display. It will come with Snapdragon 865 chipset inside, along with 6GB of RAM. Since the chipset is almost three years old, we may see a different processor inside when it arrives.

Additionally, the tablet may get dual rear cameras, including a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. At the front, the device will have an 8MP camera for selfies. The tablet will feature a massive 10,090 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Finally, the device may run Android 12 out of the box.

On the other hand, some reports are claiming that the OnePlus tablet will be a rebranded Oppo Pad. OPPO released this table back in February. This device features a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood with an 11-inch LCD display. The model with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. It costs $365. The variant with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage costs $475.

OnePlus itself has not revealed any information regarding the device. Hopefully, we will get more details in the coming weeks.

