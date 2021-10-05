First Pak-China Technical Vocational Institute Inaugurated in Gwadar

The first Pakistan-China technical-vocational institute was inaugurated in Gwadar. The project was rolled out under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong attended the inauguration ceremony via a video link.

During the ceremony, Mr. Rong told that the institute, which had been established at a cost of $10 million in only a time period of 20 months. Furthermore, the premier said that the institute has been equipped with state-of-the-art machinery for providing the best technical education and skills to the youngsters of Balochistan, especially of Gwadar.

In addition to that, Mr. Rong said that the students will be offered free accommodation along with some brilliant scholarships during training in the institute. The Chairman of the China Overseas Port Holding Company said that the technical vocational institute was an exceptional institution not only for the city of Gwadar but also for the entire region of Balochistan which would play a vital role in the region’s development.

Moreover, he said the establishment of a vocational institute would play an essential role in securing decent employment by providing vocational training to talented youngsters of our country. According to the premier,

Technical institutes play an important role in industrial development and the trained youths would have golden opportunities to get employment in Gwadar Port, Free Zone Industry, and other projects of the CPEC.

General Officer Commanding 44 Div Major General Inayat Hussain, Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed of Pakistan Navy, Chairman of Chinese company Kopak, Zhang Bausing, Chairman of the Gwadar Port Authority Naseer Khan Kashani, Commanding Officer 440 Brigade Brigadier Fahad Mansoor Kayani, Assistant Commissioner of Gwadar Raja Athar Abbas, students and teachers of Pak-China School also attended the inauguration ceremony.

