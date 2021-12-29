First Phone with eSIM will Launch in 2022

For the last five years, we are hearing that big brands like Samsung and Apple are trying to move to e-SIMs. Following this, we have come across different reports revealing the removal of the SIM tray from iPhones. A new report has stated that iPhone 15 is going to launch in 2023 and it will include the first-ever e-SIM.

For this Apple is trying to collaborate with US carriers to prepare eSIM for smartphones that are all set to arrive in September 2022. This information has come from a famous leaker on Twitter named @dylandkt.

I am in agreement with recent rumors regarding the removal of the physical SIM card tray. In February, I had shared the following information below: https://t.co/zOyeJr0V1d — Dylan (@dylandkt) December 27, 2021

By removing the Physical SIM tray from smartphones, there would be many advantages when it comes to manufacturing. The most important one is that ejecting and inserting SIM tray will be eliminated, due to which space will be free up inside.

By reducing one port, the production frame will be simplified which would be able to make the internal of phone water and dust resistant.

Previously Apple removed the headphone jack and adopted MagSafe accessories. So this step will further let it move another step closer to the portless iPhone which it dreamed of.

So for now there are just few days left in 2022, which means we are going to see eSIm iPhone soon.

