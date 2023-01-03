Advertisement

Samsung has some great smartphones that are going to launch in early 2023. The company is all set to launch its flagship Galaxy S23 series, and now it is also planning to make it’s enhancing its mid-range device library by launching Galaxy S45 series. Since we are getting different revelations regarding the device from leaks and rumors, we can imagine how the mid-range handset will look like. Today, a new leak has surfaced on the internet revealing the First Pictures of Samsung Galaxy A54 and various color options of the Galaxy A54.

Advertisement

It should also be noted here that just a few weeks back, we got to see CAD-based renders of Galaxy A54. According to it, the device will have a resemblance to the premium Galaxy S23 phone from the back since both have three individual camera cutouts.

Advertisement

Now new leaked renders show that Galaxy A54 will have two new shades of purple and watery neon, besides the regular black and white. The new addition in the color range will help funky device lovers to flaunt their smartphones without any case. A few days back, we had also come across leaked renders showing the Galaxy A54 in a light blue shade. However, it seems it was a retail phone variant which means it might not go into production.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

(rumoured) – 6.4" FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

– Exynos 1380 SoC

– 6/8GB RAM

– 128/256GB storage

– Rear Cam: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP + 5MP

– Front Cam: 32MP

– Android 13, OneUI 5.0

– 5,000mAh battery, 25W charging

– IP67 rating

– optical in-display fp Advertisement — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 2, 2023

Other than this, we have some information about Galaxy A54 that it is going to come with Samsung’s new Exynos 1380 processor that will come with several upgrades when compared to Galaxy A53’s Exynos 1280. Another leak has revealed a 6.4-inch 120Hz display, a 50MP rear camera system, a 5000mAh battery, and an IP67 rating for the Galaxy A54.

Advertisement

Though it’s a mid-range device, so we can expect less price, however, the launch price will tell whether the device turns out to be exciting for people or not.

Also Read: New Samsung Galaxy A54 Renders Hint At Four Color Options