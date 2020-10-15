First Time in Pakistan: Telenor Brings Weekly Zoom Package

Terms and Conditions

4G bundles will work both on 4G,3G & 2G.

Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.

Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.

Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.



WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF USER PURCHASES ANY INTERNET BUNDLE WITH THIS OFFER?

The bundle will be activated. Each bundle will expire as per its own validity. Bundle with lower validity will be consumed first.

THIS OFFER MUTUALLY EXCLUSIVE WITH ANY OTHER OFFER?

No, this offer is not mutually exclusive with any other offer.

So, what are you waiting for? Activate this amazing offer and get connected with your loved ones at such an affordable rate.

Source: Telenor

