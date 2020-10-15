First Time in Pakistan: Telenor Brings Weekly Zoom Package
First time in Pakistan, Telenor brings weekly Zoom package in only Rs. 80 incl. tax. If you want to make Conference calls or family catch-ups, Telenor Weekly Zoom Package is here to make sure you stay connected More se Zyada!
So, if you want to make office calls or just to get connected with your pals, Telenor Zoom Package facilitates you without any distraction.
Internet 5000mb Zoom
Validity 7 Days
Dial *345*56#
Offer Eligibility
All Telenor Prepaid customers are eligible for this offer
Validity
The package is valid for 7 days from subscription date and subscribers will be informed when package expires at midnight
Terms and Conditions
- 4G bundles will work both on 4G,3G & 2G.
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.
- Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.
WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF USER PURCHASES ANY INTERNET BUNDLE WITH THIS OFFER?
The bundle will be activated. Each bundle will expire as per its own validity. Bundle with lower validity will be consumed first.
THIS OFFER MUTUALLY EXCLUSIVE WITH ANY OTHER OFFER?
No, this offer is not mutually exclusive with any other offer.
So, what are you waiting for? Activate this amazing offer and get connected with your loved ones at such an affordable rate.
Source: Telenor
