Fitbit Sense Watches: Keep Updated With Your Health

The most innovative fitness smartwatch introduced by Fitbit in August 2020. The company’s latest timepiece is Fitbit Sense, which is wearable “advanced health.” Fitbit also updates its Versa smartwatch family and fitness trackers to enhance its Fitbit Premium subscription service in the hope that its users choose it as their long-term health service.

The Fitbit Sense unveiled at a virtual press briefing on 24 August. The wearable is available to pre-order from 25 August. Fitbit launched 3 new fitness trackers and a new Versa line up.

Smartwatch with Best Features for Health Track

Shipment is expected by the end of September, but the exact date is not available yet. This is the first fitness tracker to include GPS on-board in the Versa series. That means you can leave your phone at home during exercise. Combined with contactless Fitbit Pay and your ability to store and play music.

It is capable of monitoring EDA and advanced cardiac activity, is able to run an ECG with a new accompanying app, and is able to take the temperature from your skin. It informs you of the main health patterns with indicators such as HRV, breathability, SpO2, and sleep. Stress rates are calculated by a combination of 10 biometric measurements, including duration of sleep, pulse rate, and level of workout.

All these health data can be used to help you lower your stress, recognize symptoms of cardiac health issues, understand your temperature ratings, and more about potential internal issues. As Fitbit says, this device will remind you that you typically just have medication by seeing a doctor a couple of days per year, or whether you need medication now or not.

Voice commands are now being updated, currently with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and will also use your watch to answer phone and speaker calls.

Fitbit sense is available in carbon/graphite stainless steel or in lunar shades, in black/black aluminum, in pink clay / soft gold aluminum, in midnight / soft gold aluminum shades

The Fitbit Versa 3 costs $229 / £199.99 / AU$399.95, the same as the Versa 2 launch price for the United States of America and the United Kingdom, but significantly higher in Australia.

