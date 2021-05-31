Fitbit to add snore detection to its devices

Fitbit may soon include snore detection to its devices, which would certainly please snoring couples and those who believe snoring is an indication of a health problem.

Our wearables have gotten a lot more powerful in recent years, and many of them now include health-related capabilities such as sleep tracking. According to the APK teardown, references to an upcoming feature that can detect snoring and other noises were discovered.

“This is done using the device’s microphone, which Fitbit claims searches for snore detection. When our algorithm detects a louder event than the baseline noise level, it runs a calculation to determine whether it’s snoring or something else. This function may not be able to pick up snoring if the noise level in your room is louder than the snoring”, according to Fitbit official.

Of course, the snore tracker can’t tell if the Fitbit user or someone else in the room is snoring. According to the release notes, users should not use white noise or other ambient sounds in the bedroom because they might interfere with snoring detection, and they should charge their Fitbit to at least 40% before going to bed since “this functionality requires more frequent charging.

Snore detection isn’t currently available to all users, and while Google was able to put it up and test, it wasn’t able to test it thoroughly. Fitbit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.