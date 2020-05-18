Fitbit Develops Emergency Ventilators for COVID19 Patients

Fitbit a well renowned fitness tracking devices manufacturer aims to develop emergency ventilators to cope with this deadly pandemic. The officials posted in their tweets that these ventilators will be used to treat the patients of Coronavirus. Furthermore, the company will also assist in bolster the supply of medical devices during COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO Fitbit, James Park, stated,“During this pandemic we have realized that there is a shortage of ventilators and number of cases are high. We came with a plan tha we have expertise already around the supply chain and step forward in this noble cause”.

According to sources, Fitbit official has already submitted the design of the ventilator to Medical authorities for approval. An authorization for emergency use is exactly what it sounds like: it allows the use of a medical device or product that has not been officially approved by the FDA to treat a life-threatening disease.

The company also showed concern about re-opening businesses in the country which could increase the numbers again. Fitbit assured that the company is ready to meet the demand of the ventilator both in US and other affected parts of the world

Park aims to deliver the low-cost yet budget friendly ventilators equipped with most advanced technology. The price has not been confirmed yet according to sources. Generally, the high-end ventilators costs around $50,000.

The ventilators are intended to be temporary and for short term by Fitbit. It’s not a long-term indication of value in producing advanced medical equipment. A variety of companies have contributed money to the manufacturing of ventilators. GM and Ford also equipped several ventilator companies with manufacturing space to enable them manufacture more devices. NASA created a ventilator specially designed for COVID-19 patients; on 30 April, the ventilator obtained authorization for emergency use.