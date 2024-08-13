Fiverr Puts Pakistani Freelancers As Unavailable Amid Internet Disruptions

Fiverr recently issued a notification to its clients regarding potential delays from Pakistani freelancers due to widespread internet disruptions across the country. This proactive communication highlights Fiverr’s commitment to transparency and maintaining the quality of service its clients wish.

The internet disruption in Pakistan due to technical and infrastructural issues has led to challenges for many digital professionals and freelancers. As a global leading online marketplace for freelance services, Fiverr has taken quick action to address the situation. By marking freelancers from Pakistan as temporarily unavailable, the platform aims to set realistic anticipations for clients so that they can make informed decisions about their projects. Fiverr notification reads:

“We understand that there might be internet disruptions that might make it harder to keep your routine going. To make sure any expected delays won’t hurt your seller ratings. We are going ahead and temporarily setting your gig as unavailable.”

Internet Disruption Impacting Pakistani Freelancers On Fiverr

Freelancers in Pakistan have been grappling with internet disruptions for the past few weeks. The disruption hinders their ability to meet project deadlines and maintain regular communication with clients. This has caused considerable stress among freelancers who depend on stable internet connections to earn their livelihoods and fulfill commitments. Fiverr’s notification acknowledges these problems and provides a safety net for the clients and the freelancers by averting misunderstandings and potential discontent. As the situation unfurls, Fiverr aims to monitor the developments closely and is poised to update its policies and notifications as required.

The internet disruption across the country poses a significant challenge. Moreover, it serves as a reminder of the significance of robust digital infrastructure. According to recent media reports, the newly implemented firewall in Pakistan is causing this significant internet speed disruptions. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirms the system is in a trial phase, but its long-term effects are uncertain. The project, with a budget of over Rs30 billion, is managed by an undisclosed authority, with minimal involvement from the Ministry of Information Technology.

Officials claim the firewall targets misinformation by social media influencers, but critics fear it may lead to broader content control and suppression of dissent. The trial has already impacted internet speeds, sparking worries about its effect on businesses. The government promises normal speeds post-trial, but concerns about freedom of expression and the future of Pakistan’s digital economy persist.

