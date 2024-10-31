Flagship Killer OnePlus 13 Launched with Mind Blowing Specs

OnePlus has officially unveiled its latest flagship, the OnePlus 13, in China, with substantial upgrades in display technology, performance, and camera capabilities. The smartphone will probably launch in the global market in one month or so. The phone features a 6.82-inch BOE X2 2K+ AMOLED screen with an extraordinary peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Moreover, it is the world’s first device to receive the DisplayMate A++ rating, showcasing its advanced display quality.

The OnePlus 13 is equipped with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, promising a remarkable 3.18 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark. Supporting up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, it's designed for high-end multitasking and power efficiency. The smartphone also features a sophisticated heat dissipation system with a 9,925mm² VC cooling area to maintain optimal performance during intensive tasks. Simultaneously, a new "Bionic Vibration Motor Turbo" offers rich, controller-level vibration effects, enhancing the gaming experience. OnePlus 13 Specifications Feature Details Display 6.82-inch 2K+ LTPO AMOLED, 1440p resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite, up to 4.32GHz, 900MHz Adreno 830 GPU RAM/Storage Options 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, 24GB/1TB (LPDDR5X, UFS 4.0) Operating System Android 15 with ColorOS 15 (China) / OxygenOS 15 (Global) Rear Cameras 50MP main (Sony LYT-808), 50MP ultra-wide (Samsung JN1), 50MP telephoto with 3x optical, 120x digital zoom Front Camera 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor Battery 6,000mAh, 100W wired, 50W wireless, magnetic charging Water Resistance IP68 + IP69 Finishes Obsidian (ebony wood grain glass), Blue (velvet leather), White (silk glass technology) Other Features Three-stage alert slider, integrated antenna system for improved gaming performance Connectivity 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Dual SIM, USB-C 3.2 Gen1, NFC Dimensions 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5mm (glass) / 8.8mm (leather), Weight: 213g (glass) / 210g (leather) Price: In China, the OnePlus 13 starts at CNY 4,499 (approx. $632) for the 12GB + 256GB version. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 4,899 (approx. $688), the 16GB + 512GB version costs CNY 5,299 (approx. $744), and the top-end 24GB + 1TB variant is available at CNY 5,999 (approx. $842 / Rs. 70,860).