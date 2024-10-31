Flagship Killer OnePlus 13 Launched with Mind Blowing Specs
OnePlus has officially unveiled its latest flagship, the OnePlus 13, in China, with substantial upgrades in display technology, performance, and camera capabilities. The smartphone will probably launch in the global market in one month or so. The phone features a 6.82-inch BOE X2 2K+ AMOLED screen with an extraordinary peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Moreover, it is the world’s first device to receive the DisplayMate A++ rating, showcasing its advanced display quality.
