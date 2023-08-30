Flagship Smartwatch Oppo Watch 4 Pro Goes Official

The all-new smartwatch comes with a 1.91-inch LTPO curved AMOLED screen. It is quite clear from the pictures that the Watch 4 Pro highlights a newly designed module dial offering more than 200 practical widgets. Moreover, the watch also supports GPS and provides users with access to over 100 sports modes, including professional options.

Users can monitor seven vital signs through a 60-second physical examination with just a single tap. Isn’t it amazing??? These vital signs include ECG, heart rate, blood oxygen, wrist temperature, blood vessel age, sleep patterns, and stress levels. The Oppo Watch 4 pro also allows real-time viewing of blood sugar values, alerts for abnormal blood sugar levels, ECG analysis, continuous SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking throughout the day, sleep quality assessment, and much more.

The Watch 4 Pro is actually powered by the Snapdragon W5 + Hengxuan 2700 chipsets. In addition, it comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM. The watch offers amazing battery life, with up to 14 days in Light smart mode and up to 5 days in full smart mode. The smartwatch also comes with fast charging and boasts a 5ATM waterproof rating.

OPPO Watch 4 Pro color options include Polar Night Black with a silicone strap and Dawn Brown with a leather strap. The silicone strap variant price is set to be CNY 2299 (USD 315), while the leather strap model costs CNY 2499 (USD 342).

Also Read: PTCL Board Greenlights Acquisition of Telenor Pakistan – (phoneworld.com.pk)