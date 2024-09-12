Flappy Bird: Iconic Mobile Game to Return in 2025

The beloved Flappy Bird, which was famously removed from app stores in 2014, is set to make a comeback. A group of passionate fans, calling themselves “The Flappy Bird Foundation Group,” has acquired the rights to the game and plans to relaunch it on Android and iOS in 2025.

However, the involvement of the original creator, Dong Nguyen, remains uncertain. Despite Nguyen’s previous interest in relaunching the game, it’s unclear whether he is part of the Foundation Group. Efforts to reach out to Nguyen for comment have been unsuccessful.

The Flappy Bird Foundation Group acquired the rights to the game from Gametech, LLC, a company not associated with Nguyen. This raises questions about the ownership and development of the relaunched version.

Following Flappy Bird’s initial removal, numerous clones flooded the app stores, and companies attempted to acquire its trademark. Apple’s App Store rules, which state that developers lose ownership of an app’s name when they remove it, may have hindered Nguyen’s ability to relaunch the game himself.

The upcoming relaunch of Flappy Bird is sure to generate excitement among fans of the original game. While the details of the relaunched version remain to be seen, it is expected to be a faithful recreation of the original, capturing the simple yet addictive gameplay that made it a global sensation.