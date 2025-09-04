Floods Disrupt 4,349 Telecom Sites Across Pakistan; Most Restored, Punjab Still Faces Outages

Heavy rains and flooding have disrupted telecommunications infrastructure across Pakistan, with thousands of sites affected, according to sources in the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

As of September 2025, a total of 4,349 telecom sites were impacted nationwide. Of these, 4,137 have been restored, while 212 remain out of service. All the sites still affected are located in Punjab, where restoration work continues.

Officials said power supply issues and electricity outages caused by high water levels remain the primary challenge in bringing the remaining sites back online.

The PTA, in coordination with telecom companies, is actively working to restore services and ensure continuity of mobile and internet connectivity in affected areas. The National Emergency Telecommunication Coordination Centre is monitoring the situation in real time to facilitate rapid response and service restoration.

According to PTA sources, mobile and internet services are largely operational across the country, with operators prioritising uninterrupted access for users. Authorities assured that the remaining affected sites will be restored as soon as floodwaters recede and power supply is stabilized.

