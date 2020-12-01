Technological advancements have changed our way of living as it has given amazing devices and resources which are making things easier and faster for us. Over the decades, the technological revolution is giving us what we only saw in sci-fi movies. In this Technology-driven era, as other sectors are benefiting from technological innovations and continuously changing their products, the auto industry is also adopting these innovations to reap maximum benefits. Flying Cars- Is it a Real Deal?

Working with the technology companies, Auto-sector has produced the most advanced, safe and comfortable vehicles over the years. One such futuristic approach is flying cars which are about to become a reality.

Do you remember watching a movie featuring flying cars by the year 2020? That was the coolest site to see but deep inside our minds we never believed that it will become a reality one day. For us, it was just a techno-utopian fantasy and turning it to a reality remained a dream for us till now. However, with all the new malls incorporating Jetpad at the rooftop and residential areas, it becomes evident that flying cars can also be a real deal now.

What will flying cars be like? The idea of flying cars is not new. In fact, people have been building air vehicles from the start of the century. Henry Ford attempted the very first flying car in 1926, which was aimed at targeting average man. That flight crashed on a test flight and killed the pilot. Another flying car, ‘Stout Skycar’ followed it in the early 1930s, many engineers attempted to make a breakthrough over the decades, but nobody managed to pass the prototype stage.

The Transition was the world’s first roadable aircraft, meaning it could take off and land on a familiar road without the need for an airport runway

The Transition adopted the technology vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (VTOLs), which most of the companies are working on currently.

Humans Take a Step closer to Flying Cars

It seems that the futuristic flying automobiles could be on the road or sky in the next few years. As the world leaps towards the future of mobility, many companies dream of making flying in a car as real as being driving down the city streets. Companies such as NASA, Boeing, and Uber are testing out the latest prototypes for some years now.

Finally, we are closer to experience the era of commuting to work in personal flying vehicles as a Japanese company, Sky Drive Inc. has recently demonstrated a successful test drive of flying car at Toyota Test field.

The recent move reminds the famous words of Henry Ford, the inventor of Sky Flivver, “Mark my word: a combination of aeroplane and motorcar is coming. You may smile, but it will come.” He said these words in 1940, and precisely 78 years later, his words became reality.

The car, named SD-03, operated by a pilot, took off and circled the field for about four minutes. The company only took two years to launch the very first flying car in Japan. According to the company, SD-03 is the world’s smallest electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle and takes up the space of about two parked cars. The company plans to launch this flying car in the year 2023 after testing it further under different conditions to ensure the safety and technology of the vehicle meet industry standards. While many people are still against flying cars in this twenty-first century, Japan has taken the lead.

Everyone wants to enjoy the freedom of flying with no traffic jams and no vehicle tax. No doubt, there is a need of a society where flying cars are an accessible and convenient means of transportation and people can experience a safe, secure, and comfortable new way of life. Recent research suggests that flying cars could eventually be a sustainable way to free up roads.

Flying Cars- The Future of Transportation

Though many companies who are working on flying cars are aiming for the first commercial flights over the next few years, there are many questions regarding this technology that need to be answered by experts. Will this technology be useful? According to one of the latest research, at this stage, flying vehicles will only be worth using on long trips. In reality, manufacturers will have to develop a small part of future sustainable transport along with electric light railways, trams, self-driving cars etc., which all currently provide much more efficient ways of transporting passengers.

On the other hand, manufacturers are also confused and looking for progressive governments which can help testing and operations to compete on timelines, integration and operation in the race to be first. Public and private sectors need to learn from the recent past. Only in this, we will be able to see agile frameworks that empower realistic visions to emerge in societies in inclusive ways.

Flying cars have some potential advantages and their adoption will solve many problems that we daily come around.

The traffic caused by vehicles in modern cities is a big problem these days. When flying cars are adopted by people and phased in, the vehicles on land will have to compete with less traffic.

Gases are harmful to human health as it carries carbon dioxide (CO2) and Nitrous Oxides (N2O) which enter the atmosphere, trapping heat in and causing climate change. In such situations flying cars can reduce emission dramatically.

Flying cars can take a direct route from point A to B due to which less fuel is consumed and journey times are also quicker as compared to road trips.

The effective use of flying cars around cities in future will also free up roads and streets for pedestrians and cyclists.

Pakistan, on the other hand, is slow when it comes to the adoption of the latest technology and adoption of such futuristic technology will take a lot of time. Moreover, in a country wherein 31.3 % of the population lives below the national poverty line as of 2018, adopting such an expensive technology will not be steadfast. However, only, the time will show us the real picture.

