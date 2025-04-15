We have already seen foldable devices from tech giants like Samsung, Huawei, Google and Motorola. There are still many companies which have not yet unveiled foldable devices, and Apple is one of them. It does not mean Apple is not working on it. The tech giant has already been in the news for its foldable phone for quite some time. According to some of the latest reports, Apple is about to launch its first foldable smartphone in 2026. More interestingly, the company will exclusively use foldable AMOLED displays none other than from Samsung Display for the foldable iPhone.

Foldable iPhone Coming in 2026 with Samsung-Made Displays

Apple remains unique in its own way. It has devices that are not compatible with Android devices. So, it is difficult for Apple to have an exclusive supplier for any of its components. However, Samsung has six years of experience in the field of foldable OLED panels since the launch of Galaxy Fold in 2019. Obviously, its technological advantages make it difficult for other competitors, such as LG Display, to grab orders. This is one of the reasons Apple uses only Samsung displays.

The reports suggest that Samsung will begin the display production by the end of 2025. The foldable OLED displays will be around 7.8 inches in size. The foldable iPhone will also use an external 5.5-inch AMOLED display. Apple will order between 9 and 15 million units of these foldable AMOLEDs.

Although Apple is entering late in the foldable market as compared to its competitors, but its strategic partnership with Samsung Display shows a serious approach. With Apple’s reputation and Samsung’s expertise in foldable OLED technology, we can expect a powerful foldable iPhone in 2026. As we are getting closer, all eyes are on how Apple redefines the foldable experience and whether it can set a new benchmark in this evolving segment.

