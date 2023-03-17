Foldable iPhone Is Tipped To Automatically Protect Itself From Drops

Advertisement

All smartphone makers are in a race to introduce their foldable smartphones. Apple has not launched any foldable iPhone yet however, it is working on a new technology that will allow iPhones or iPads with flexible screens to detect when dropped. Furthermore, the foldable iPhones are tipped to immediately fold up on the way to the ground in order to minimize damage. Let’s dig into it.

Are You Excited For A Foldable iPhone??

We all know that the silicon giant has been researching foldable devices for a long time. It has also looked at rollable screens quite deeply. It would not be wrong to say that all smartphone makers have the intention of presenting a larger display on a small device, however, the fact is that it can result in a screen that is potentially vulnerable to damage. Recently, we got our hands on a newly-revealed patent application called "Self-Retracting Display Device And Techniques For Protecting Screen Using Drop Detection" which describes ways of protecting foldable devices.

The silicon giant says that a possibly delicate hinge is actually a fragile connection to the device so, such a technology should be used so that the display can detach, or fold in such a way that the screen is protected. The interesting piece of information is that it should do this when it detects the need, for instance, the device has been dropped. The patent application states: "Mobile devices with foldable and rollable displays can use a sensor to detect vertical acceleration (e.g., acceleration with respect to the ground) in order to determine if the mobile device has been dropped. If the sensor detects that the mobile device has been dropped… the foldable phone can retract at least partially to afford protection from the fragile display from striking the ground." It includes two options: retracting the screen

releasing the screen Apple further states: "The process can include activating a release mechanism for a hinged connection between a first display and a second display of the electronic device when the vertical acceleration exceeds a predetermined threshold wherein the activating reduces an angle between the first display and the second display below a threshold angle." Let me tell you that this Apple patent application is credited to two inventors, Hoon Sik Kim, and Michael B. Wittenberg. They have also worked on details for a folding iPhone back for a long time including the use of geared hinges in it.