Foldable Smartphone Shipments to Exceed 30 Million in 2024: Canalys

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Feb 15, 2022
Foldable Smartphone Shipments

According to the latest report revealed by Canalys, foldable smartphone shipments are going to increase by 30 million in 2024 worldwide. The segment is forecast to grow by a CAGR of 122% between 2019, the year the first foldable products launched, and 2024. Driven by Samsung, foldable smartphone shipments reached 8.9 million in 2021. The foldable segment grew 148% year on year despite high price tags, while the overall smartphone market only grew 7%.

Foldable Smartphone Shipments to Exceed 30 Million in 2024: Canalys

Toby Zhu, Canalys Analyst said in a statement.

“Android vendors are under big pressure in the premium segment, as shipments of US$800-plus smartphones have fallen 18% below the 2019 level while iOS shipments have grown 68% over the same time. Google and the major Android device vendors must double down on their investments in differentiated hardware and state-of-the-art user experiences to keep appealing to high-end customers.”

See Also: ASUS Zenbook 17 launches with 17-inch Foldable Display

Samsung plays a significant role in the rapid development of foldable phones by supplying a chain ecosystem. While there are an increasing number of suppliers for foldable displays, hinges and other key components, device vendors are also highlighting innovative engineering solutions and product designs for a better user experience while constantly pushing down prices.

Similarly, major smartphone vendors are getting ready to compete in the foldable category, which will become a vital part of their high-end strategies and corporate branding. This year will see many new foldable device launches as vendors continue reducing thickness, weight and price, which will be vital for mass-market adoption.

Check Also: Google’s First Foldable Smartphone will be Named Pixel Notepad

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Feb 15, 2022
Photo of Onsa Mustafa

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger who focuses on providing the latest information regarding the innovations happening in the IT world. She likes reading, photography, travelling and exploring nature.
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>
×