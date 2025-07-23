The global market for foldable phones is slowly growing. This is what a new report from TrendForce says. But there are still problems that stop more people from buying foldables. People worry about how long they last. Many don’t like the crease in the screen. The high price is another big reason. During 2025, experts think that 19.8 million foldables will be sold worldwide. That is about 1.6% of all smartphones sold. This number is about the same as last year.

Foldables in 2025 – Samsung Holds Top Spot, Huawei is Catching up

Samsung is still the biggest player in the foldable market. But its lead is getting smaller. Last year, Samsung held 45.2% of the market. This year, it is expected to drop to 35.4%.

Huawei is still in second place. Its share will also drop a little. Huawei had 35.2% last year and may have 34.2% this year. That means Samsung will stay ahead, but only by about one percentage point.

Other brands are slowly catching up too. Honor and Motorola are two of them. Last year, Honor had 6% and Motorola had 5.5% of the market. This year, they could grow to 9.1% and 7.6%.

Oppo and vivo are growing too. Together, they might get 8.5% of the market. Xiaomi is also seeing some growth. Its share may go from 3% last year to 5.1% this year.

TrendForce predicts that the foldable market will continue to grow steadily. But the big game-changer could be Apple.

Rumours say Apple may launch its first foldable next year. Reports claim Apple has already ordered foldable screens from Samsung Display. Apple aims to address the crease issue. It may also utilise liquid metal to enhance the strength of its phone.

One thing will likely stay the same — Apple’s first foldable won’t be cheap. People do not expect Apple to sell budget phones, and this new one will be no different.

For now, Samsung keeps its crown. But Huawei is very close. And more brands are trying hard to win a bigger share. The real shake-up may come if Apple joins the race. The foldable phone market is getting more interesting every year.