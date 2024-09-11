Following Huawei, Samsung Set to Dent iPhone 16 Sales

As the smartphone world buzzes over the latest iPhone 16 lineup, Samsung is quietly preparing to steal the spotlight with its upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra. The recent leak from Ice Universe suggests that the S25 Ultra is set to feature a major camera upgrade, which may put it ahead of the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max.

The highlight? A 50MP ultra-wide camera, which is a significant upgrade over the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 12MP sensor. The new ultra-wide lens will also feature a 1/2.52″ sensor, 0.7µm pixels, and an aperture of f/1.9. This upgrade combined with pixel binning technology, promises better photo quality and improved low-light performance. It will bring it on par with, or even surpass, Apple’s 48MP ultra-wide lens for the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Apart from this major change, the other components in the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s camera system will probably remain similar to those of its predecessor. The primary camera will still be a 200MP shooter, with 10 MP 3x telephoto lens and 50 MP 5x telephoto lens.

Moreover, the leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will weigh 219g, making it lighter than the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It will feature a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. In terms of performance, it will be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

According to the sources, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra will launch in January 2025, and with this major camera upgrade, it’s set to take on the iPhone 16 head-to-head.

