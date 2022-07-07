A curated social feed has a color palette, planned posts that fit into the overall aesthetic, and/or a well-calculated algorithm for what gets posted. Instagram is popular for using curated feeds. Now, a source entails that Twitter is also experimenting with customized timelines that are based on shared interests and events and may be curated by the social media platform or third-party developers. According to a post in the Twitter help center, the Popular Videos Timeline, for instance, “uses similar information to how we select themes to populate and rank video content.”

Following Instagram, Twitter Tests Curated Customized Timelines

The custom timelines were first seen by Twitter trendspotter Jane Manchun Wong last month, and she said that they indicate that the social network may be opening up its algorithm to outside businesses. A request for further comment was not immediately answered by Twitter, but the company’s help page does state that it is developing curated feeds. According to the help page post,

These custom feeds run parallel to the Home timeline and appear on a separate tab after you adopt the themed Timeline from a prompt. Users can switch between tabs to control the content they see. Third-party tools created by developers add new functionalities and can enhance your Twitter experience. These tools are self-serve and many are free to use.

The statement highlighted that testing of custom timelines is still in its early phases for both Twitter’s internal team and external developers. Only a small percentage of Twitter users in Canada and the US who access the service online currently have access to the test timelines.

