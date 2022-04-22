The Japanese multinational conglomerate Sony is working on bringing adverts to free-to-play PlayStation games, according to a report by Insider. These advertisements would act as a means of monetization for game creators and encourage them to keep making free-to-play titles.

It’s predicted that in-game ads will begin appearing by the end of the year, and they’ll appear in places like billboards within the game. Moreover, according to Insider, players might earn incentives for watching adverts, which would be sold on a secret market. Sony hasn’t yet confirmed whether it would take any share of ad revenue but is considering having developers and publishers pay for consumer data.

Following Microsoft, Sony May Put Ads in Free to Play PS Games

As far as we can tell, Sony hasn’t responded to our inquiries about the matter yet. The announcement of Sony’s plans comes on the heels of an Insider story last week claiming that Microsoft planned to do the same with free-to-play Xbox titles. Sources tell Insider that Microsoft will not be taking a portion of the revenue generated by ads in free-to-play Xbox games later this year.

Advertisers, according to the Insider report, may require some persuasion to join the initiative. Tracking what users do after seeing an in-game ad could be challenging if they show any explicit or violent content. The source also told that Microsoft is also concerned about adverts upsetting the gamers.

