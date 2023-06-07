Following Snapchat, Instagram May Also be Working on an AI chatbot

Recently, mobile developer and famous leakster Alessandro Paluzzi claimed that Instagram may be working on an AI chatbot that will be integrated into the social platform. Furthermore, according to leaks, the chatbot will be able to provide answers to queries of users, render advice, and also offer assistance in writing messages.

ChatGPT has gained significant popularity since its launch and has prompted other tech companies to follow suit by developing their own AI-powered chatbots to remain competitive. Therefore, it’s not surprising to know that Instagram may be looking into the possibility of incorporating a chatbot into its platform.

As per other details, a user may be able to select one of 30 AI characters for the chatbot to adopt, though, it’s not confirmed by the platform yet. However, it is in line with Mark Zuckerberg’s comments which entailed that his team is “developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways.”

On its Twitter account, Paluzzi said,

#Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots 🤖) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience 👀 ℹ️ AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice.

You’ll be able to choose from 30 different personalities. pic.twitter.com/4eWLBbvs8w — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 5, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that Instagram has yet to confirm whether it’s working on an AI chatbot. Considering the continued interest in powerful chatbots like ChatGPT and the constant pursuit of innovative features by platforms like Instagram, there is a strong possibility that Instagram will begin testing its own chatbot in the near future. It is likely that a select group of users will have the opportunity to participate in these tests.

Snapchat has already introduced a similar feature called “My AI,” which incorporates ChatGPT into the app. Users can interact with the AI, ask questions, and even involve it in conversations with their human friends. However, Snapchat’s AI feature has faced criticism from some users who find the interactions “creepy,” while others have expressed concerns about the privacy and handling of information by the AI technology. Instagram will undoubtedly approach these issues with caution and conduct a thorough exploration before considering the release of a beta version of their AI chatbot.

