foodpanda reiterates commitment towards women empowerment

Keeping up with its annual tradition, foodpanda pledged its commitment to work towards gender equality and women empowerment by featuring its HomeChef at ‘Ring the Bell for Gender Equality’ ceremony at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). The event was held to showcase and celebrate women playing different roles and how corporations should work together to achieve gender equality for a sustainable future.

The partnering organisation included Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Women on Board, International Finance Corporation, UN Women and Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG).

Muntaqa Peracha, interim CEO, members from the HomeChef team, and foodpanda’s HomeChef Atiqa Zaeem from Mrs. Zaeem’s Kitchen were also present at the ceremony to promote gender equality for a sustainable tomorrow.

Sharing his views on how foodpanda is working towards empowering women, Muntaqa Peracha said, “foodpanda’s vision is to enable economic empowerment in the country and our HomeChef vertical is the first step towards making this happen. foodpanda encourages and supports females across all channels and Atiqa Zaeem one of our HomeChefs, is a prime example of how females can earn from home and achieve financial stability. We envision to celebrate many such examples in the future.”

The session was opened by Atiqa Zaeem, foodpanda HomeChef, Jehan Ara, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson PSX; Ms Sima Kamil, Deputy Governor, State Bank of Pakistan; and distinguished women of the country from various fields ranging from banking, financial, entrepreneurial, and corporate sectors to designing, medical, and legal professions.

Through its movements catering to women empowerment which includes the first female rider, Rubab Jumani, foodpanda has created various economic opportunities for home-based chefs. foodpanda’s collaboration with PSX highlighted the company’s objective to make the society a place where a woman can sustain herself financially by switching her dreams to a mode of earning.