For the first time, 53 Pakistani companies participated at GITEX GLOBAL 2022

Gulf Information Technology Exhibition famous with the name Gitex Global 2022 is currently taking place in Dubai. It is one of the largest technology shows in the world that brings along the world’s most influential ecosystem of advancing business through the power of innovation. Every year, thousands of companies throughout the globe have participated showcasing their innovative solutions however one thing that should be mentioned here is that for the first time in soo many years, more than 50 Pakistani companies have participated in GITEX Global 2022.

While the number is not confirmed, it is revealed that 53 Pakistani companies have participated in GItex which is taking place from October 10 to 14th October at the Dubai World Trade Center. The companies which have participated from Pakistan are from the field of artificial intelligence, blockchain, metaverse, agri-tech, ed-tech, etc.

It clearly shows that Pakistan has finally taken the road toward innovation and tech trends and is ready to compete with the world and major technology players by covering different sectors including smart cities, cyber security, data economy, mobility, health care and telecoms. Since many companies participated, Pakistan’s pavilion was also been one of the largest ones till now.

While integrating the Pakistani Pavilion, Amin Ul Haque, Information Minister Technology addressed that Pakistan’s information and communications technology (ICT) exports have doubled in the last three years. He appraised Pakistani companies for participating and competing with global leaders.

“Pakistan’s ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services, recorded a growth of 47.6 percent in FY 2020-21 in comparison with FY 2019-20. In 2021, Pakistani startups raised a record investment which was 450 percent higher than investment raised in 2020,”

No doubt, GITEX is the best platform for exhibitors to interact and network with key industry players and explore business opportunities by learning about important developments taking place throughout the globe.

