Ford Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 – Electric Dragster to Set New Quarter-Mile Record

When it comes to the performance of electric vehicles (EVs), Ford is always trying to make a difference. As per a source, the company is returning to drag strip to surpass the records it achieved with the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400. To do this, Ford created the Ford Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800. Just like its predecessor, it is an electric dragster with new controls and data-gathering systems, a reworked rear-end configuration for increased grip, and a new gearbox and battery system.
Ford was able to tweak the system to produce 1,800 horsepower, up from 1,500 hp earlier. Although it is still using the same two DS-250-115 motors and four PN-250-DZR inverters as before. Along with other changes that have helped the car lose hundreds of pounds, the new lighter-weight battery has contributed to these gains.
Ford is hoping that the latest model will beat the Cobra Jet 1400’s previous full-bodied EV quarter mile record. With Bob Tasca III at the helm, it ran the quarter mile in under 8.128 seconds and 171.97 mph in 2021. Additionally, it is planned that the vehicle would set records for the quickest EV zero-to-60 mph times in both the two-wheel-drive and outright categories.
On April 14–16, the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas will host the record attempts. The Super Cobra Jet 1800 will be driven by Pat McCue of MLe Racecars, who has expertise from the Cobra Jet 1400 program.
Ford is a track leader even though Tesla has one of the fastest EVs for the road. It will be interesting to see if this results in improved performance for the company’s automobiles on the roads.
