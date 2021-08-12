According to a report, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the involvement of foreign gangs in cybercrime has been unveiled. Till now, three suspects from the two groups have been arrested. Furthermore, in the province, extensive measures have been taken to deal with the looters of innocent citizens.

According to FIA officials, two outsiders are involved in extorting millions of rupees by showing green gardens to citizens through social media in different districts of the province. Two suspects from one group and one from the other group have been arrested.

Foreign Gangs Involved in Cybercrime in KPK: Report

Citizens are also worried about the rising incidences of cybercrime and looting. Citizens say that the government and relevant agencies should take steps to get the law on cybercrime under a concrete plan. According to the FIA, Pakistani bank account holders are also involved with international groups against whom action is being taken.

Cybercrime Wing (CCW) has been working to save innocent citizens from online frauds whether it be by local or foreign persons, and break the chain of illegal activities carried out by foreign fraudsters in and outside Pakistan to improve national security.

A special cell to monitor cybercrime cases was established in CCW headquarters under the supervision of an additional director to collect data, create linkages among field offices and other stakeholders, and start a mass awareness campaign.

The local and foreign gangsters are active in major cities of Pakistan and divesting people by using a range of phishing techniques. The government must stay vigilant and should draft a comprehensive framework to defend the country from cyber-attacks.

