Foreign Minister Portal is Active for Overseas Pakistanis

Now, overseas Pakistanis will use a direct platform to file their complaints to the government. Yes! It is not a thing of fiction. The application is already launched and out for you to install on your smartphones. If you are a Pakistani but living in other countries for whatever reasons, then this app is for you. Here is everything you need to know about the ‘Foreign Minister Portal’.

Foreign Minister Portal for Overseas Pakistanis

Previously on November, 1st, this amazing application/portal was launched by Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Qureshi is the current Foreign Affairs Minister of Pakistan. He launched the app for easy facilitation to overseas citizens in 187 countries. The launch was telecasted on PTV. Through this app, they can file complaints and have direct queries regarding any problem in other countries. This indeed is a big relief for the foreigners. There must be a direct system where they can feel secure talking about their difficulties in other countries. With this portal, their worry is over now. It was Prime Minister, Imran Khan’s vision to empower the Pakistanis living in other countries. The app works under National Information Technology Board.

Available on Play Store

Well, if you want to install the app on your smartphones, visit the Google Play Store. It is available under the same name as the title. You can make an account on the app and that’s it. You are good to go. After completing your profile, you can file complaints and talk about whatever valid point you want. There are representatives that will directly answer your queries and register your complaints.

So, if you knew about the app, good for you. If not, and you are living abroad, then install it on your phone now. It can be really helpful for you at times, you never know.

