Former President Slams Internet Speed and Media Credibility in Pakistan

In a recent post on X, Former President Arif Alvi highlighted Pakistan’s alarming slow internet speed, comparing it to war-torn nations such as Ethiopia, Sudan, Yemen, and Afghanistan. He even drew a stark parallel with the Falkland Islands, stating, “This is not fake news,” and directed followers to a detailed report from a credible source.

Furthermore, Alvi also criticized the state of media credibility in Pakistan. He alleged that “95% of fake news is generated by government and establishment-supported legacy media,” including television, print, and social platforms. Moreover, he urged citizens to boycott Pakistani TV channels, and he claimed to have stopped watching them himself.

In addition, Alvi commented on the ongoing political unrest, referring to attacks on democracy and the silencing of dissent. He pointed to November 25 as a day to remember and accused the current government of trying to suppress former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s influence via force and censorship.

He also lamented the government for allegedly spreading false narratives, claiming they distort events, such as denying any violence in Islamabad. Moreover, Alvi also cited poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s words to emphasize freedom of expression.

Alvi’s post resonated strongly with his followers, sparking discussions on governance, media ethics, and the need for transparency in Pakistan.

Also read:

Pakistan Eyes Starlink and 5G Expansion Amid Internet Challenges