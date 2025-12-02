A former Rockstar animator has suddenly revealed the unseen GTA 6 clips. The animator uploaded a short demo reel on Vimeo. It showed different animations from their work at Rockstar. The video included scenes from GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. It also had some fun Pixar-style cartoon clips. But the part that caught everyone’s eye was the first 20 seconds. These moments showed animations believed to be from GTA 6.

The short clips were simple. They had flat textures and looked unfinished. The animations played along with Tom Petty’s song “Love is a Long Road.” This is the same track used in the first GTA 6 trailer. That made fans even more confident that the footage was real.

Former Rockstar Animator Accidentally Reveals Early GTA 6 Clips – Here’s What We Know So Far

The first animation shows a male character picking up a rental bike and then putting it back on the rack. Fans think this may be the GTA 6 version of Lime Bikes. Earlier, players had spotted racks in leaked screenshots. They believed these racks were for a bike-sharing service called “Lombike.” This new clip supports that idea. It suggests that rental bikes will be part of the world in GTA 6, reflecting modern city life.

The next two animations feature a female character. She looks quite similar to Lucia, one of the main characters in GTA 6. In the first clip, she climbs down from the back of a truck. In the second, she jumps from the roof of the truck to the truck bed and then onto the ground. There are also a few buildings in the background. The animations hint that roof movement or vehicle interactions might be more detailed in the new game. Fans remember similar moments in past GTA titles, but never this smooth.

The video did not stay online for long. It was quickly deleted after people began sharing it on Reddit. The original description even confirmed that the footage was from early GTA 6 development. But as always, the internet works fast. Once something is uploaded, it never truly disappears. Copies spread across social platforms within minutes.

It is worth noting that the footage looked very early. It is far from the polished visuals Rockstar shows in official trailers. This content was likely made years ago, maybe even before the major GTA 6 leak in 2022. So while fans are excited to see anything new, they should remember that these clips do not represent the final game.

Rockstar has released two official trailers for GTA 6 so far. Both were impressive, but the game has also faced two delays. The new release date is set for November 2026. Rockstar says the extra time will help them deliver the quality players expect. Fans are hopeful the wait will be worth it.

For now, GTA fans will keep analyzing every tiny detail. And the former animator is probably hoping Rockstar’s lawyers do not come knocking. After all, even unfinished footage from GTA 6 is enough to shake the entire gaming world.