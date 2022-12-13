The world’s most popular YouTuber, MrBeast, teams up with Fortnite for a challenge with prize money of $1 million. The battle royale game will host “MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge”. It is a virtual gauntlet of timed challenges with a big prize for one winner.

The Fortnite player with the best score in the MrBeast challenge mode will earn $1 million. The challenge will start on December 17 and can be found in the “Fortnite competitive” section of the game.

Fortnite and MrBeast will give $1 million in a pop-up Game Challenge

See Also: Epic Games Reveals A Fashionable Trophy Made Of Swarovski For Next Fortnite Tournament

Apparently, you can replay the survival challenge as many times as you want between 12 PM EST and 3 PM EST on that day to push for a high score. The challenge island will go live on Tuesday, December 13 to give players plenty of practice time prior to the contest. To be eligible, players must have enabled two-factor authentication on their accounts and reached level 15.

For those who do not win, there are a few consolation prizes as well. These prizes include a MrBeast-themed umbrella, a skin, an emote and some custom in-game items.

The special contest will also draw attention to Fortnite’s game modes beyond battle royale. Fortnite maker Epic Games is betting big on user-generated content. The game, which is really more of a gaming platform, actually hosts an endless portal of special modes, challenges and virtual hangout spaces, most of them made by individual amateur game designers.

Check Also: Fortnite Chapter 4 Is Now Available: Boasts New island, Dirt bikes & Geralt of Rivia