Fortnite Chapter 3: Expected new collaborations detail leaked

Fortnite Chapter 3 is almost arriving, and fans are eager to see what Epic has in store for them. The community anticipates that the game will undergo significant changes. For the game, a few expected collaborations has been confirmed. However, considering Epic Games’ fondness for crossovers, more are sure to arrive in the following weeks.

Fortnite x SpiderMan

FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN – SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 pic.twitter.com/jcGhGfEUPm — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 17, 2021

The friendly local web-slinger might make an appearance in the Season 3 Chapter 3. According to recent leaks, Spider-Man will make an appearance in the game as a promotional crossover event to coincide with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Data miners have speculated that fans may receive three distinct skin versions for the Spider-Man suit in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 battle pass.

2. Fortnite x Star Wars

I don’t wanna hear “we have enough Star Wars skins” when I say we need more Star Wars skins in Fortnite, 5 of them were in the Item Shop LAST YEAR during May The 4th those 5 being apart of “The New Trilogy” set and Imperial Stormtrooper last December, they haven’t dropped since. pic.twitter.com/QSDsJCRkNq — R3v/Halo Infinite Enjoyer (@r3v115) November 28, 2021

Darth Vader and C3PO are both iconic characters in the Star Wars universe. Considering their opposing characters, having them in Fortnite Chapter 3 would be rather entertaining.

3. Game of Thrones x Fortnite

Rumored Collaborations coming to #Fortnite: -Spider-Man (Chapter 3)

-Fashion Collaboration (Tomorrow)

-Matrix Resurrections (Second half of December)

-Morbius (January) (Information by @/ShiinaBR, @/HYPEX, @/FNLeaksAndInfo) pic.twitter.com/jQdNYKWl3U — Fortnite News & Lakes (@FBRsections) November 18, 2021

The inclusion of Game of Thrones characters and clothing is one of the biggest leaks surrounding Fortnite Chapter 3. Several data miners revealed that Dragons from the famous TV show will appear in Chapter 3, and players will be able to ride them for an aerial advantage.

4. Addition of Tarzan

Tarzan and Jane would be a fantastic addition to Fortnite Chapter 3. With the addition of a whole new area to the game, having these two old-world skins would be a visual delight.

5. Fortnite x Doctor Strange

EXCLUSIVE: Doctor Strange is coming to #Fortnite, no idea when but my source told me just there. BIG stuff! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qyCKHTUeW7 — FortniteZone (@FortniteZonee) November 14, 2021

Doctor Strange, along with Spider-Man, will be arriving in Chapter 3 Season 1 according to data miner @FortniteZonee. The Sorcerer Supreme will play an important role in the forthcoming Marvel film, and Epic is quite likely to add another Avenger to the Marvel superhero roster.