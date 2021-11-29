Fortnite Chapter 3: Expected new collaborations detail leaked

Nayab KhanLast Updated: Nov 29, 2021
Fortnite Chapter 3 is almost arriving, and fans are eager to see what Epic has in store for them. The community anticipates that the game will undergo significant changes. For the game, a few expected collaborations has been confirmed. However, considering Epic Games’ fondness for crossovers, more are sure to arrive in the following weeks.

  1. Fortnite x SpiderMan

The friendly local web-slinger might make an appearance in the Season 3 Chapter 3. According to recent leaks, Spider-Man will make an appearance in the game as a promotional crossover event to coincide with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Data miners have speculated that fans may receive three distinct skin versions for the Spider-Man suit in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 battle pass.

 

2. Fortnite x Star Wars

Darth Vader and C3PO are both iconic characters in the Star Wars universe. Considering their opposing characters, having them in Fortnite Chapter 3 would be rather entertaining.

 

3. Game of Thrones x Fortnite

The inclusion of Game of Thrones characters and clothing is one of the biggest leaks surrounding Fortnite Chapter 3. Several data miners revealed that Dragons from the famous TV show will appear in Chapter 3, and players will be able to ride them for an aerial advantage.

 

4. Addition of Tarzan

 

Tarzan and Jane would be a fantastic addition to Fortnite Chapter 3. With the addition of a whole new area to the game, having these two old-world skins would be a visual delight.

 

5. Fortnite x Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange, along with Spider-Man, will be arriving in Chapter 3 Season 1 according to data miner @FortniteZonee. The Sorcerer Supreme will play an important role in the forthcoming Marvel film, and Epic is quite likely to add another Avenger to the Marvel superhero roster.

