Fortnite Chapter 3 officially debuts with new gameplay and Island

The Chapter 2 Island has been flipped, introducing a new Island and flipping the page to Fortnite chapter 3. After being turned around, one must reorient themselves, therefore here’s a Chapter 3 Season 1 Intro. Consider this your roadmap to a new Fortnite Battle Royale starting.

Seasons, events, skins, and possibly more marketing collaborations and crossovers than you can throw a pickaxe at are all on the horizon. We’ve gone over everything Fortnite Chapter 3 has to offer so you know what to expect before you start playing.

When does Fortnite chapter 3 Start?

Fortnite Chapter 3 is anticipated to begin after the December 4th downtime following The End event. So, Fortnite Third chapter has already debuted on December 5th with new gameplay, Islands, skins, maps and much more.

What to expect from new Chapter?

The new island is the main attraction, with the flip from the Chapter 2 conclusion resulting in a total landscape overhaul, replete with wild weather. However, the gameplay changes are likely more significant – you’ll need to reconsider your strategies.

And, certainly, new characters have been introduced. Spider-Man is a good fit for the new swinging feature, but you can also play as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Fortnite character The Foundation or Marcus and Kait from Gears of War.

Locations

The first thing you’ll notice about the Island is that the western half is a wintry biome due to a very frigid winter. Visit suburban Greasy Grove, industrial Logjam Lumberyard, and other locations.

Do you prefer warmer weather? The tropics lie to the east, where you may view coastal keys, palm, and weathered vistas.

You, Your friends and New Ones

More comprehensive player profiles may be noticed by some players. Click on a friend’s profile in the new Sidebar (currently in testing) to view the playlist they’re presently in, their server area, selected language, Passes (if they’re a Fortnite Crew member and whether they possess the Battle Pass), and your common friends.

Take Away

Sliding and web-swinging are two of the most significant gameplay updates coming to Fortnite Chapter 3. Spider-web-swinging Man’s gloves, which can be obtained like other things across the area, will also allow players to swing high in the sky. The sliding mechanic appears to be identical to that seen in Apex Legends.