Fortnite Chapter 6: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Season

A new chapter in Fortnite is always a momentous occasion for fans, promising exciting updates, fresh gameplay, and a completely new map. With Chapter 5 coming to an end, all eyes are now on Fortnite Chapter 6: Oni Hunters, set to bring a Japanese-inspired theme, thrilling collaborations, and new gameplay mechanics. Here’s everything we know so far about the start date, leaks, map changes, and more.

The new chapter kicks off on December 1, 2024, right after the grand finale of the Chapter 2 Remix season. This live event, featuring a star-studded concert by Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Spice, and Juice WRLD, premieres on November 30 at 2 PM ET, with a second show scheduled for later the same day. Downtime for Fortnite will begin around 8 PM ET, potentially lasting up to 8 hours or more as Epic Games prepares to launch the new content.

Oni Hunters Theme and Gameplay Additions

Chapter 6 introduces Oni Hunters, a Japanese-themed season that immerses players in a mystical world where demons roam. The map, Oninoshima, will also feature stunning locations like a Sakura Forest, Samurai Memorial, Oni Castle, and a futuristic Mega City-style urban area. This theme extends to gameplay, with players tasked to “slay demons” using traditional Japanese weapons like katanas and unique items like Oni Masks.

Oni Masks will provide players with up to four elemental abilities—Fire, Wind, Water, and Void—and are expected to function similarly to past mechanics like Augments and Bending Scrolls. The addition of special chests across the island will grant access to mythic weapons and items, shaping a new gameplay meta.

Exciting Collaborations and Battle Pass Highlights

Fortnite is pulling out all the stops with collaborations in Chapter 6. The Battle Pass includes skins inspired by Japanese culture, anime, and films. Leaked characters also include Demon Girl, Skater Girl, Kitsune Ninja, and a reimagined Kado Thorne.

The biggest highlights are the inclusion of a Godzilla skin and a Baymax skin (from Big Hero 6), thanks to Epic’s partnerships with Toho and Disney. Rumours also suggest a collaboration with the anime Demon Slayer, bringing characters like Tanjiro into the Fortnite universe with themed challenges and items.

New Beasts and Interactive Map Elements

Adding more dynamism to the map, two new beasts will roam the island. Godzilla will reportedly serve as a challenging boss emerging from the waters. At the same time, a giant turtle with a forest biome on its back will act as a friendly creature, potentially functioning as a moving point of interest (POI).

OG Mode Returns

For longtime fans, Epic is bringing back the nostalgia with Fortnite OG Mode, allowing players to experience Chapter 1 gameplay. This mode will also feature the original loot pool, mechanics, and even the return of the beloved Double Pump meta. Alongside OG Assault and Burst Rifles, Electric Traps will also make a comeback. The mode will include its own Battle Pass, offering players a chance to relive Fortnite’s early days.

Victory Umbrella and Other Rewards

Winning in Chapter 6 will also reward players with the Shogun Brella, a samurai-inspired glider featuring intricate designs like a ninja star logo and steel detailing from samurai swords.

Final Thoughts

Fortnite Chapter 6 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious seasons yet. With its Japanese theme, exciting collaborations, and a return to OG gameplay, players can expect an unforgettable experience. Prepare to slay demons, explore new biomes, and immerse yourself in Fortnite’s evolving universe starting December 1, 2024.

Check Also: Final Fantasy XIV is Coming to Mobile: What to Expect