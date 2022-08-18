Fortnite Dragon Ball Challenges, Guides and Rewards

One of the biggest collaborations in the history of the game world is finally here – Fortnite and battle royal. There are not only plenty of Fortnite skins available in the shop, but you can also find Fortnite Capsule Corps capsules in-game that contain powerful items and a special Dragon Ball Adventure island to explore. The event starts today and will end on August 30th. There’s a lot already available in the game with many more to come over the course of the two-week event. Here’s all you need to know about these new Dragon Ball challenges in Fortnite.

Advertisement

Fortnite Dragon Ball Challenges List

You can access all of the Dragon Ball quests by clicking on the Dragon Ball at the top of the main menu. As the event continues, new challenges will unlock periodically over the next few days. Moreover, to unlock the Dragon Ball rewards, you need more power levels. Here are the lists of all of the Fortnite Dragon Ball challenges you need to complete:

Warmup

Complete warmup quest (3) – dragon ball

Open two Capsule Corp capsules (Stage 1)

Collect the Nimbus Cloud or the Kamehameha in five different matches (Stage 2)

Visit a familiar training location

Purchase an item from a Dragon Ball Vending Machine

Destroy 100 objects with a Kamehameha

Travel 1,500 meters while riding a Nimbus Cloud

Watch Dragon Ball Super in Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival

Sparring Practice

Join a Versus Battle in two different matches (Stage 1)

Join a Versus Battle in five different matches (Stage 2)

Join a Versus Battle in ten different matches (Stage 3)

Damage an enemy player before taking damage in three different matches

Deal 300 damage to enemy players with the Kamehameha

Win a Versus Battle (Stage 1)

Win three Versus Battles (Stage 2)

Destroy couches or beds

Emote at the Rave Cave

Strength Training

Push three Giant Boulders or Timber Pine logs

Destroy ten objects with a single Kamehameha attack

Use the Kamehameha to destroy a car (Stage 1)

Use the Kamehameha to destroy a big rig semi truck (Stage 2)

Deal 300 damage to opponents within a single match (Stage 1)

Deal 600 damage to opponents within a single game (Stage 2)

Deal 1,000 damage to opponents within a single game (Stage 3)

Recommended: John Cena is Coming to Fortnite

Upcoming quests

Open Capsule Corp capsules

Sprint distance in a Versus Battle

Damage opponents with a grenade in a Versus Battle

Throw a cabbage 100 or more meters in one toss

Eliminate opponents

Complete the mushroom obstacle course

Complete the Desert time trial

Deal damage to opponents while sliding

Deal damage to opponents while airborne

Deal damage to opponents within five seconds after sprinting

Deal damage to opponents within five seconds of mantling

Hit an opponent within three seconds of dashing with a Zero Point fish

Use a zipline

Jump while swimming

Survive storm phases

Gain 150 shields in different matches

Open a Capsule Corp capsule and finish in the top 10

Land at Logjam Lotus, then climb to the highest point in Shifty Shafts

Travel 500 meters on foot in a single match

Swim in icy water

Collect capsules in Dragon Ball Adventure Island

Eat a vegetable and a fruit

Travel distance while sprinting

Collect Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Adventure Island

Hit headshots while aiming down sights

Damage a player from 75 or more meters with scoped weapons

Damage a player with the Kamehameha before landing from the Nimbus Cloud

Collect a rare or better item from the ground within three seconds of landing from the Battle Bus

Travel distance in a vehicle on asphalt

Swing from five different trees without landing with the Grapple Glove

Mark a DMR, an SMG and a pistol

Deal damage to opponents with a sniper rifle

Regain health while resting in a tent

Take a dip in the water at Sunburned Shacks or Beach Bash

Get toasty by a campfire and regain health

Go fishin’ at Leafy Reef, Mighty Monument, and Loot Landing

Restore health by eating fish or meat during or after a Versus Battle

Use a fishing rod to ride a Loot Shark

Thank the bus driver and finish top 25

Search ice machines or coolers

Agility Training

Available on August 18

Endurance Training

Available on August 19

Focus Training

Available on August 20

Recovery

Available on August 21

Guides for all Dragon Ball challenges

We already mentioned the lists of challenges, you can easily complete them by following ways.

First of all, you need to start with the Warmup quests, Here you will see Capsule Corp capsules drop into the map just like Supply Drops. Here you will get the Dragon Ball weapon, the Kamehameha and the Nimbus Cloud. Now you have to start with these randomly-spawning Dragon Ball-themed airdrops.

You have to move to the Kame House to visit a familiar training location. The house is located at the beach on the far-east side of the island.

If the challenge doesn’t pop when you arrive, try speaking to the NPC there, Bulma.

Dragon Ball vending machines can be found at the Rave Cave, west of Coney Crossroads, and within Rocky Reels.

On the other hand, versus battles are new one-on-one battles you can opt into using Versus Boards. These have replaced Bounty Boards. If you want to enter into a versus board, simply go to any place where you’d previously find Bounty Boards.

To watch Dragon Ball Super within Fortnite, go to the game’s creative mode. Here you will find the Dragon Ball Super crossover maps, including an in-game theatre where you can watch Dragon Ball Super.

To find giant boulders or timber pines, you need to look atop hills or mountains. The Timber Pines are the light brown trees mostly found in the snowy northwestern quadrant of the map.

Fortnite Dragon Ball Quest rewards

Once you complete the challenges you will get different rewards. For completing the Power Unleashed quests, you’ll raise your power level to over 9,000. Moreover, you can collect all of the Dragon Balls to get a whole bunch of free cosmetic items. Here are all of the Dragon Ball quest rewards:

Smiling Goku emoticon – power level 10 million

Level up for Battle Pass – power level 20 million

Fusion! spray – power level 30 million

Dragon Radar back bling – power level 40 million

Level up for Battle Pass – power level 50 million

Bulma’s wink emoticon – power level 60 million

Level up for Battle Pass – power level 70 million

Boosting Ki emote – power level 80 million

Level up for Battle Pass – power level 90 million

Super Saiyan Blue Goku spray – power level 100 million

Level up for Battle Pass – power level 110 million

Charging Up emote – power level 120 million

Shenron Glider – collect all seven Dragon Balls

See Also: Fortnite Players Can Get a Free Weapon Skin With GeForce NOW