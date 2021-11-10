Epic Games v. Apple, is a complaint made by Epic Games sued Apple in the United States Northern District of California in August 2020, over Apple’s activities in the iOS App Store.

US court refused Apple’s request to halt orders issued as a result of an antimonopoly complaint launched by Fortnite developers, Epic Games. The iPhone manufacturer promptly announced that Apple will appeal the decision, hoping to avoid potentially serious changes to its profitable App Store before the court’s December 9 deadline for implementing the court’s directives.

Epic went to court earlier this year against Apple’s practice of compelling creators to utilize its in-app billing system and pay incentives to the iPhone manufacturer. In September, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers gave a decision that was generally favorable to Apple.

Fortnite-Epic Case: The US District Court Denied Apple’s Request To Postpone App Store Changes

She was concerned, however, that Apple was keeping customers in the dark about alternate payment options, and she directed Apple to waive its prohibition on in-app links, buttons, and messages informing users of other ways to pay. Apple has filed an appeal against the judge’s decision, requesting that she halt her orders until the appeals process plays out, which may take many years. In a stinging rebuke to Apple, Gonzalez Rogers claimed that the iPhone maker’s restrictions on informing customers about alternative payment methods demonstrated “incipient antimonopoly conduct, including super competitive commission rates resulting in astonishingly high gross margins” for its App Store. She stated that Apple’s in-app methods of payment would still be more accessible than third-party ways, and many customers would still prefer to use them. Gonzalez Rogers stated. “The truth is: it should be their decision,” “The public benefits from customer awareness, openness, and choice.”

Apple has stated that it will appeal Gonzalez Rogers’ refusal to the United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which may allow Apple a temporary stay before the December 9 deadline.

According to a statement issued by Apple. “Apple feels that no new business changes should be implemented until all of the appeals in this matter are decided. Based on these facts, we intend to petition the Ninth Circuit for a stay”.

