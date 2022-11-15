Fortnite Fracture: Chapter 3 finale event announced

We’d known for a while that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 would end on December 3, but we thought it’d just be the beginning of Season 5. Our expectations have been dashed, however, as the Fortnite Fracture event, dubbed the “chapter 3 finale event,” has been announced for December 3.

The FNCS trophy, which resembled the Chrome that has plagued the Fortnite island all season, was brought to the stage by a presenter, and after the trophy was placed on its pedestal, the teaser picture shown in the tweet below displayed on the screen behind it.

The chapter structure change has been suspected for some time, with hints to a new map codenamed “Asteria” discovered through datamining efforts. Several famous Fortnite-focused Twitter accounts have also discovered other hints, including connections between this season’s villain, The Herald, and Chapter 2’s final foe, the Cube Queen.

Fortnite Fracture will most likely have some intriguing aspects to tempt people to get in, since Fortnite is known for its live events. It’s unknown if it’ll feature a boss battle, a scripted plot segment, or something else new.

While there is still plenty to discover about the Fracture event and the next season, leaker HYPEX has made some bold predictions about what players might anticipate.

According to reports, Creative 2.0 will be included to Chapter 4, enabling users to create their own Fortnite worlds.

Another rumoured addition is the inclusion of a first-person mode, which has been in the works for quite some time. Fortnite has worked hard in recent years to become more friendly, as seen by its Zero Build mode. A first-person option, which will appeal to Halo and Call of Duty enthusiasts, will certainly attract even more gamers.