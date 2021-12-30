Fortnite Game Servers are Back Online Epic to release more details by next week

Fortnite game has been unavailable for 6 hours, however now back online. Epic has stated that it has been working on a fix for the stability issues that caused the game servers to be shut down.

The Fortnite game team announced the bad news on Twitter via the @FortniteStatus account. It has promised to keep players updated “as soon as more details are available.”

Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues! ❄️ We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we worked to resolve these issues and we’ll have more details next week on what we’re doing to help you make up for lost time. pic.twitter.com/ruLmG4xHgk — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 29, 2021

However, the company describes the outage as a “major outage” on its website. The Epic Games Store is experiencing “poorer performance,” according to the same webpage.

According to Epic’s Fortnite Status Twitter account, the online gameplay, which just entered Chapter 3 with substantial changes to the environment, has been causing issues for players logging in and looking for a match.

When the systems initially dropped, the Epic Games launcher doesn’t even try to start Fortnite, indicating that the servers were down, but it would later try again. Unfortunately, after launching, it simply put you on waiting for ten minutes or so and then failed to connect, as many players have reported and experienced.

The year 2021 has witnessed a number of significant internet disruptions. Only a few weeks ago, an Amazon Web Services networking issue rendered numerous websites unavailable for a part of the day, including Disney+ and Vice.