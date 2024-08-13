Fortnite Introduces Marvel Villains and Disney Icons in Latest Update

Disney’s $1.5 billion investment in Epic Games’ Fortnite is beginning to take shape with exciting new developments. During the D23 Exp, a special showcase revealed an upcoming season event and a plethora of new skins. During the event, Fortnite introduces Marvel Villains and Disney icons in the latest update.

Chapter 5, Season 4: Absolute Doom, will launch on August 16 and will feature Doctor Doom, the infamous Marvel villain, as the primary antagonist. Doctor Doom opens Pandora’s Box, enveloping the map in a mysterious green fog. This comes in conjunction with Doctor Doom being announced as the next major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr., known for his role as Iron Man.

The cinematic trailer showcases a variety of Marvel characters, including notable X-Men such as Cyclops, Cable, and Colossus. The new skins are diverse and exciting. Players can unlock the Gwenpool skin immediately, while other characters like War Machine, Emma Frost, Mysterio, and Shuri as Black Panther are also available. Additionally, Fortnite introduces its own unique skins such as Peelverine and Captain Jonesy. The trailer also hints at a Meowscles Sabretooth skin, which the company hasn’t officially listed yet.

Given that this event centres around Doctor Doom, players can look forward to unlocking a special Doom skin through battle pass quests starting in September. Although details about Absolute Doom are limited, Epic Games began teasing the new map following the D23 Expo, which shows areas shrouded in green fog, with some regions more affected than others.

Beyond the current season, more Disney-themed skins will arrive in Fortnite later this year. This fall, a group of Disney villains including Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, and Maleficent will make their debut. Additionally, the company will introduce the first Pixar character—Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, and Frozone— around the same time.

Star Wars fans can also look forward to more content. Although the company does not reveal the specific details about new Star Wars skins or additions, the trailer features characters like IG-11 and Moff Gideon from The Mandalorian, as well as Grogu Back Bling, previously available in Season 5.

When Disney’s investment in Fortnite was first announced in February, concept art suggested the integration of multiple Disney universes within the game, reminiscent of the company’s theme parks. While there haven’t been updates on these grand plans, it’s evident that the collaboration will extend beyond merely adding new skins and crossover events, promising an immersive experience for players and Disney fans alike.