GeForce has shared it officially that its cloud streaming system, GeForce Now, is hitting the iOS, and that it has partnered with Epic Games to introduce a touch-controlled version of Fortnite to the platform. It means Fortnite is back on iOS without the need for an App Store listing. The players of Mobile Fortnite will sign in to Epic’s PC storefront and find Fortnite on the iOS version of Ge Force NOW.

The Epic and Apple have been locked in an intense legal battle since August. The battle documents between Epic and Apple filed in the court notes that (i) 116 million iOS device users accessed Fortnite, spending more than 2.86 billion hours in the game; (ii) the daily average users numbered approximately 2.5 million daily iOS players, representing nearly 10% of Fortnite’s total average daily players; and (iii) 63% of iOS players on Fortnite have only accessed Fortnite from an iOS device.

Fortnite is Coming Back to iOS, Thanks to GeForce Now

Well, despite all this, mobile Safari will allow Fortnite to run on the iOS platform. We know users will get happy with the decision that Apple and Epic are partnering with each other once again and this makeup will bring back the iOS Fortnite app.

Nvidia said it’s “not commenting on any new clients coming to the service, or on the availability of any game on unannounced or unreleased platforms,” but added that “Fortnite is not confirmed for GeForce Now on platforms beyond PC, Mac and Android.”

For readers information, GeForce Now is Nvidia’s platform that facilitates users to play compatible PC games that they own via the cloud. The system is already available via bespoke apps for PC, Mac, and Android. However, the new iOS version for iPhone and iPad is accessed via the Safari browser and for that, you have to visit the GeForce Now website. The service is available in beta form.

