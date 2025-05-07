Fortnite fans have waited years for the popular game to return to the iPhone. After a long legal battle between Epic Games and Apple, there’s finally a path forward. Fortnite is returning to iPhone users — but when will it be Available? The process is a bit complicated and still not complete, and many are wondering why it’s taking so long.

In 2020, Epic Games added a direct payment option to Fortnite on iOS. This went against Apple’s rules, which require all in-app purchases to go through the App Store. Apple takes up to 30% commission on these transactions.

In response, Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store and terminated Epic’s developer account. That meant Epic could no longer submit apps or updates to Apple platforms.

This led to a major legal fight. Epic argued that Apple was running a monopoly by forcing developers to use its payment system. The case dragged on for years.

Last week, a U.S. judge ruled that Apple must allow apps to include links to third-party payment systems — without taking any commission. This ruling gave Epic an opportunity to bring Fortnite back to iPhones and iPads in the United States.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney quickly announced that Fortnite would return to the iPhone in the U.S. But there was a catch.

The Developer Account Problem

Epic’s U.S. developer account was still terminated. Without a valid Apple developer account, Epic couldn’t upload Fortnite to the App Store.

Although Epic had created a new developer account based in the European Union (for launching Fortnite and its own store in the EU), it wasn’t clear whether this EU account could be used in the U.S.

The judge’s recent ruling didn’t mention anything specific about Epic’s account or Fortnite.

The Workaround: EU Account to the Rescue

Now, there’s some good news. Tim Sweeney revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that Epic has spoken with Apple. Apple has agreed to let Epic use its Sweden-based EU developer account to submit Fortnite to the U.S. App Store.

This means Epic can move forward without needing a new U.S. account. It seems this was the final obstacle in bringing Fortnite back to iPhones in America.

When Will Fortnite Be Available Again?

Epic hasn’t submitted Fortnite to Apple’s App Review yet. But now that the account issue is solved, the company is expected to do so soon.

If everything goes smoothly, Fortnite could be available for download in the U.S. within days. Players might even get to enjoy the game on their iPhones before the weekend.

Our Thoughts

Fortnite’s return has been slow due to legal challenges and account issues. But with the major hurdles now cleared, fans finally have a reason to be hopeful.

Are you excited to see Fortnite back on your iPhone?