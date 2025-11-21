Epic Games Brings Unseen Kill Bill Scene to Fortnite in Major Film Crossover

Fortnite has stunned the gaming and film world once again, announcing that its next major chapter will feature an unfilmed and previously unreleased scene from Quentin Tarantino’s iconic Kill Bill franchise, marking the most ambitious Fortnite Kill Bill crossover ever attempted in a video game.

The scene, titled “The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge”, was originally written for Kill Bill: Volume 1 but never made it to production. Now, over two decades later, it will finally come to life, not in a cinema, but inside Fortnite’s universe.

The reveal was made by Quentin Tarantino himself, alongside Uma Thurman, during a special Fortnite event held at the historic Vista Theatre in Hollywood, which Tarantino owns.

A Lost Chapter Reborn, Inside Fortnite

According to Tarantino, “Yuki’s Revenge” was removed from the film for pacing reasons. The storyline follows Yuki Yubari, the sister of the slain Gogo Yubari, as she hunts down The Bride in her own quest for vengeance, a classic Kill Bill-style pursuit filled with tension, razor-sharp choreography, and emotional stakes.

Epic Games has not yet revealed how the sequence will play out in Fortnite:

Will it be a cinematic in-game short?

A scripted playable quest?

A real-time event similar to Fortnite’s earlier global spectacles?

For now, Epic is keeping those details under wraps, but fans are buzzing with speculation.

A newly released poster adds to the hype, humorously featuring Fortnite’s Fishstick wearing sunglasses alongside Yuki and The Bride, a crossover visual nobody expected yet instantly recognizable as classic Fortnite chaos.

A Massive Cross-Media Moment

The timing of the collaboration is deliberate: the chapter ties directly into the upcoming theatrical re-release, “Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair”, which includes a brand-new anime sequence and has a total runtime of nearly 4 hours and 51 minutes.

For Tarantino fans, this marks the first major addition to the Kill Bill universe in years. The director has previously teased ideas for Kill Bill: Volume 3, imagining an older Bride and daughter B.B. Kiddo returning to the battlefield after decades of peace.

Fortnite: A Magnet for Pop Culture Megaverses

Epic Games has steadily turned Fortnite into a constantly expanding multimedia universe. With Kill Bill joining a lineup that includes The Simpsons, Star Wars, WWE, Mortal Kombat, Squid Game, Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, TMNT, King of the Hill, and K-Pop Demon Hunters, the game now resembles a living, interactive encyclopedia of pop culture.

Fortnite Chapter 7 launches on November 30, and the Kill Bill collaboration is expected to be its main attraction.

With Tarantino stepping directly into the gaming world and an unfilmed Hollywood scene being revived inside Fortnite, this crossover sets a new benchmark for storytelling in live-service games.