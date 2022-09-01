Fortnite Leak Hints At Lady Gaga Concert Coming Soon

According to a new Fortnite leak, a Lady Gaga concert is on the way. The online battle royale game has a reputation for large-scale in-game events, many of which feature celebrity guests. Fortnite has added celebrity skins and even in-game concerts with well-known performers. Another digital concert, this time featuring Lady Gaga, appears to be on the horizon.

A new "synced emote" featuring Lady Gaga's "Poker Face" will be added to FORTNITE in the upcoming patch. pic.twitter.com/ie9VNEaswN — Lady Gaga Now 🧠 (@ladygaganownet) August 30, 2022

There’s no telling whether Lady Gaga will receive her own Fortnite concert as of yet. She notably tweeted “What’s fortnight?” in 2019, garnering over 900,000 likes. There was no explanation for why she uploaded this, although it would be a really amusing full circle moment.

The fact that this year’s Rainbow Royale emote features a sound effect that sounds extremely similar to the pop artist’s 2008 smash “Poker Face” adds to the believability that the yet-to-be-announced event singer is Lady Gaga. The audio of the collaborative emote “Jug Band,” which delivers a jug band-inspired version of what looks to be “Poker Face,” was obtained by FNLeaksAndInfo.

It’s conceivable that the future emote has nothing to do with the Mother Monster’s virtual visit. Lady Gaga, along with Janelle Monáe, Lil Nas X, Todrick Hall, King Princess, Kim Petras, and other musicians, will be broadcast on in-game radios during the Rainbow Royale(opens in new tab) event commemorating the LGBTQIA+ community, which begins on September 8.