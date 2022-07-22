One of the most famous games by Epic Games, Fortnite Players, can now get a free weapon skin with GeForce NOW. If you are a Fortnite player and want a special pickaxe skin then play on GeForce NOW to get it.

Fortnite has taken the gaming world by storm, captivating players with an ever-evolving map, continuous storyline, live events, new game modes, and more. In short, it’s become a gaming culture phenomenon, and now Epic is giving out a special reward to all GeForce NOW players with a new weapon skin.

Fortnite Players Can Get a Free Weapon Skin With GeForce NOW

If you want to get this reward, all you have to do is play Fortnite between July 21 at 12:00 ET through August 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET. On August 11th, you will get the “Dish-stroyer Pickaxe,” which will then be added to your skins collection. All paid and free GFN members can claim this reward, regardless of tier status.

On the other hand, Fornite’s upcoming new Chapter3 Season 3 Vibin has laid down battle royale. The Cinematic trailer of the new chapter 3 shows a rollercoaster, vibes, Darth Vader, an amusement park and a forest. The forest called Reality Falls which shows magical youth players can plant and grow for enhanced money.

Furthermore, Fortnite is also back on iOS after a major court lawsuit saw between Epic Games and Apple. To stream Fortnite, you’ll need a Microsoft account and a web computer, iOS, or Android device.