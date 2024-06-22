Fortnite Reload: Update Drops This Weekend

This weekend, the game will receive a surprise update named “Reload.” According to the official Fortnite account, this update of Fortnite Reload will launch on June 22nd and offers a whole new way to play.

A brief teaser clip hints to a brand-new map and gameplay. Long-time Fortnite gamers will be pleased to see that the map looks to include popular locations from previous versions, such as Tilted Towers and Retail Row. While details are limited, the map appears to be smaller than normal, perhaps leading to heated combat.

Tilted Towers, Retail Row, and Pleasant Park have been confirmed to return in their full grandeur. You’ll also see tiny versions of Snobby Shores, Loot Lake, and Wailing Woods, making this a nostalgic journey!

But this is more than simply a journey down memory lane. Fortnite Reload also has a brand-new game mode. While Epic Games has not published all of the information, reports indicate that it will be comparable to the original Battle Royale, with one exception: you may resurrect yourself.

As long as one buddy is alive, you can respawn and rejoin the fight. Some gamers have compared it to Call of Duty’s “Resurgence” mode, which allows comrades to revive under identical scenarios. Buckle up, Fortnite family—things are going to get intense (and maybe a bit familiar) this weekend.